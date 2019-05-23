Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Elizabeth Robinson

Elizabeth Robinson Obituary
Elizabeth Robinson, 72

West Boylston - Elizabeth Robinson, 72, formerly of Blake Ave. passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in UMASS Medical Center.

Her husband of 30 years, William E. Easte, III passed away in 2008. She was born in Pennsylvania and worked as an administrative assistant at Vassar College, before retiring.

A Private Burial will take place in Rural Cemetery, Worcester. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 26, 2019
