Elizabeth (Siroonian) Rogan, 100
WORCESTER - Elizabeth (Siroonian) Rogan, 100 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the comforts of her own home.
Elizabeth was born in Peabody, MA., a daughter of the late Dickran and Annagul (Aharon) Siroonian. She worked for 20 years in the maintenance department for UMass Medical Center before she retired.
Elizabeth's husband, Louis M. Rogan, passed away in 1990. She is survived by her son, Michael Rogan and his wife Cynthia of Wilton, NH; her daughter, Debbie Johnston of Worcester with whom she lived; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother, Leo Siroonian and a sister, Mary Ogden.
A period of calling hours for Elizabeth will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10-11 am with a prayer service to begin at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, in memory of Elizabeth to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.vnacare.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019