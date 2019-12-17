|
Elizabeth G. Shea, 91
LEICESTER - Elizabeth G. (Tierney) Shea, 91, of Leicester, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Her husband Richard J. Shea passed away in 1993 and her son Paul B. Shea passed away in 2010.
She leaves her daughter Patricia Degon and her husband Curt of Worcester; her son John W. Shea of Falmouth, Maine; three grandchildren, Christopher and Elizabeth Degon, and Benjamin Shea; her sister-in-law Joanne Tierney of Worcester; nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her brothers John and William Tierney, and her sister Jane O'Malley.
Elizabeth was born in Worcester, daughter of William and Gertrude (Driscoll) Tierney. She has lived in Leicester for more than 50 years. In recent months, she has resided at Christopher Heights in Worcester.
Elizabeth was a graduate of the former Worcester Commerce High School. She was an assistant manager of food services for many years at the former Leicester Junior College and later Becker College, before retiring.
She was a longtime member of St. Aloysius-St. Jude Parish.
Elizabeth had a deep passion for cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed the beaches of New England especially Maine. She was an avid New England sports enthusiast and spent much time with her football group cheering enthusiastically for the Patriots.
The family wishes to thank the many physicians and healthcare workers, especially Dr. Siddiqui and Michelle Sordillo, who have been so attentive to Elizabeth and the staff at Christopher Heights.
Calling hours are Friday, December 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius-St. Jude Church, 489 Pleasant St., Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019