Elizabeth Skog, 89Worcester - Elizabeth "Betty" G. (Gigliotti) Skog, 89, loving mother, grandmother, and friend was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after valiantly battling a brief illness. She leaves two daughters- Darlene Skog of Yarmouth and Lori and her husband Paul Cutroni of Holden; two grandchildren- Jessica and her boyfriend Al Rovezzi and Jason Cutroni and his girlfriend Angelica Baez; and several nieces and nephews. She joins in heaven the love of her life, Burton Skog, her husband of 63 years. Elizabeth was predeceased by seven siblings.Elizabeth, the youngest daughter of late Philip and Elizabeth (Cosentino) Gigliotti, was born in Worcester and attended Worcester Public Schools. Prior to her marriage, she worked as a sales clerk at Widoff's Bakery, Kresge's, and W.T. Grant. Her favorite job was working as a clock inspector at the Telechron Company where she first met Burton. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, Elizabeth was a partner in the family business selling popcorn, snow cones, and candy cotton at local events. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, and playing Bingo. She was an avid Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family. Known for her fun loving, kind, and generous spirit, she was a true force of nature.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church 33 Massasoit Rd. Worcester, MA 01604. Burial in the MA Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon will follow. Flowers may be sent. To leave an online condolence message, please visit