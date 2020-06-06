Elizabeth Skog
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Skog, 89

Worcester - Elizabeth "Betty" G. (Gigliotti) Skog, 89, loving mother, grandmother, and friend was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after valiantly battling a brief illness. She leaves two daughters- Darlene Skog of Yarmouth and Lori and her husband Paul Cutroni of Holden; two grandchildren- Jessica and her boyfriend Al Rovezzi and Jason Cutroni and his girlfriend Angelica Baez; and several nieces and nephews. She joins in heaven the love of her life, Burton Skog, her husband of 63 years. Elizabeth was predeceased by seven siblings.

Elizabeth, the youngest daughter of late Philip and Elizabeth (Cosentino) Gigliotti, was born in Worcester and attended Worcester Public Schools. Prior to her marriage, she worked as a sales clerk at Widoff's Bakery, Kresge's, and W.T. Grant. Her favorite job was working as a clock inspector at the Telechron Company where she first met Burton. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, Elizabeth was a partner in the family business selling popcorn, snow cones, and candy cotton at local events. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, and playing Bingo. She was an avid Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family. Known for her fun loving, kind, and generous spirit, she was a true force of nature.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church 33 Massasoit Rd. Worcester, MA 01604. Burial in the MA Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon will follow. Flowers may be sent. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved