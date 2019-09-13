|
Elizabeth Sundstrom, 96
WORCESTER - H. Elizabeth (Jastremska) Sundstrom, 96, of Worcester, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Her husband of 60 years, John A. Sundstrom, died in 2002.
She leaves a son, Paul Sundstrom and his wife Margie of Worcester; a daughter, Susan Paciello and her husband Paul of Princeton; a daughter-in-law Paula Sundstrom of Westborough; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces.
Her son Richard M. Sundstrom passed away in 2013.
Elizabeth, "Betty," was born in Worcester, daughter of Frank and Anna (Birak) Jastremska, and lived in Worcester all of her life. As a child, Betty and her four sisters, whom she remained close to throughout her life, attended Polish Mass together at Our Lady of Czestochowa.
Elizabeth graduated from the former Commerce High School in 1941 where she played basketball and field hockey. Elizabeth was blessed to spend many wonderful summers at Camp Eaton in York Beach, Maine with her husband, John. Together, they enjoyed taking walks along the beach, playing Scrabble, and treating their daughter and grandchildren to ice cream and a game of mini-golf. Elizabeth and John took many wonderful trips together to Florida and the Catskills, and enjoyed 60 beautiful years of marriage.
Elizabeth was a prolific cook and baker, especially of Polish food. Her family always looked forward to a home cooked meal, complete with a perfectly made pie, at her house on Whitmarsh Ave. Betty was a skilled seamstress and knitter, and made hundreds of beautiful, handmade sweaters for her children and grandchildren to wear as they were growing up. She loved her morning crossword puzzles and shopping trips to Filene's.
Elizabeth was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and a life member of the Women's Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at the Worcester Boys Club, where she and John ran bingo games.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Tatnuck Park Assisted Living Facility in Worcester for the wonderful care that they provided Elizabeth over the past three years. Because of their care, Tatnuck Park felt like home for Elizabeth and for this the family is very grateful.
The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Worcester. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the St. Peter's Parish Food Pantry, 929 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019