Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Village Congregational Church
Church St
Whitinsville, MA
Elizabeth (Prouty) West


Elizabeth (Prouty) West Obituary
Elizabeth I. (Prouty) West

Northbridge - Elizabeth I. (Prouty) West, 93, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. She leaves two sons, Richard West and his wife Sue, of Whitinsville and Paul West, of Douglas; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest West, in 1982, daughter, Arlia Suzette Demrest, in 1994, son Dennis West, in 2012, sisters Helen Benoit, A. Nancy Vusvunis, and Marion Carter, and daughter-in-law, Laura A. (Perkins) West.

Mrs. West was born August 15, 1925, in Milbridge, ME, a daughter of Raymond and Florence (Burke) Prouty. She and her husband moved to Sterling in 1940, for work, then to the Whitinsville area in 1950. She worked at the Glavin Regional Center, in Shrewsbury, H.J.Theiler Corp., in Whitinsville, and later as a live in caretaker providing home health assistance until she retired. In 2012 she moved to Beaumont.

She had a fondness for all animals, but in particular, dogs. She loved to shop and would spend weekends going to yard sales and flea markets. She enjoyed keeping up with her friends and family by telephone.

Mrs. West's Calling Hours are Monday, March 25 at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, from 9:30-11:15, followed by her Funeral at 11:30AM, at the Village Congregational Church, Church St,. Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
