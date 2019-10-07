|
Elizabeth A. Wish, 44
Webster - Elizabeth A. "Beth" Wish, 44, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Harrington Healthcare at Hubbard after being stricken ill.
She leaves 3 children, Priscilla A. Pitchman and her fiancé Christopher Farnham, and Hunter R. O'Neill and his companion Breana Judson, all of Webster, and Skyelar Wish Vogel, with whom she lived; 2 grandchildren, Langston Carter and Lincoln Grassette; her mother, Frances (Carusone) Kittridge of Webster; a brother, K. C. Wish and his partner Michelle Ramm of Whitinsville; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
She was born on June 7, 1975 in Alexandria, VA, the daughter of the late Charles Wish. She lived in Maryland and Connecticut and then in Douglas for 13 years, moving to Webster in 2001.
Beth worked for Reliant Medical Group on Grove Street in Worcester as a health information manager for the last 17 years.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and the former "Cash Mob" of Webster which supported local business. She held several family titles, including "queen of scratch tickets" and "grammar Nazi." She knew the ins and outs of the show "Friends." She deeply loved her family, her friends and people in general, liked to socialize and was a real wise guy.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, October 16, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street. Burial will be in Saint Denis Cemetery, Douglas. Visiting hours will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 15, in the funeral home. Donations in her name may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 18 East Main St., Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019