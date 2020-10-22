Shrewsbury - Elizabeth (Umphrey) Wright "Beloved Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, Aunt, and Devoted Mother" Elizabeth Angela (Umphrey) Wright, 33, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Lowell, passed away from a broken heart and joined her daughter in heavenly peace, on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was the loving mother of the late Gianna Grace Wright, who passed away peacefully in her mother's arms on August 13, 2019.
Elizabeth was born in Lowell on November 7, 1986, and was the beloved daughter of the late Mark S. Umphrey, and Denise (Krysiak) Umphrey of Florida. She was educated at St. Margaret School and Lowell High School, where she was a cheerleader and graduated with the Class of 2004. She furthered her education at the College of The Holy Cross, graduating with a BA in Psychology and pre-med in 2008. She then obtained a Master's degree in international public health from Boston University. She interned in Africa in 2007 as a medical and community volunteer and again in 2012 as an MPH Intern. Elizabeth cherished her travels abroad and used her many gifts and talents to better the world.
Elizabeth was employed as an administrative assistant with her parents' company, Thermo Engineering, for 8 years, and after college she worked with DoTerra Essential Oils as an independent wellness advocate. More recently she, along with her mother Denise, had attended the Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics and was working at Balance Spa. She was also the social media account manager for Kelleher & Sadowsky Associates, Inc. in Worcester.
Elizabeth greatly enjoyed yoga and was considering becoming an instructor. She was very creative and had a talent for making gifts and crafts for those she loved. She loved traveling all over the world, especially to Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. She also enjoyed several family trips to Walt Disney World, which always held a special place in her heart. She spent many summer days and nights at Cape Cod, and also on Lake Winnipesaukee with family and close friends. She will be remembered as a thrill seeker and lived a life filled with adventure, including boating, motorcycles, skydiving, white water rafting, and bungee jumping, to name a few. She also loved music, in particular, Kid Rock, and she was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Above all, Elizabeth loved helping others. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend. She had a smile that would light up the room and her laugh will never be forgotten.
Elizabeth was full of love and that was never more apparent than the unwavering love, devotion, and care that she showed to her precious daughter, Gianna, who was her calling in life. She cherished every second she had with Gianna and devoted her life to taking care of her. The two were inseparable.
Her survivors include her mother, Denise Umphrey and her partner, Lech Wojtowicz of Port Charlotte, FL, her brother, Mark Umphrey II and his wife, Angee Santos, and her nephew and Godson, Maximiliano Umphrey, and her niece, Victoria Umphrey, all of Franklin, her 2 beloved grandmothers, Alice M. Krysiak of Port Charlotte, FL, and Jane R. Umphrey of Shrewsbury. Additionally, she is survived by her aunts and uncles, James G. Umphrey and his wife, Maureen, of Northboro, Kim M. Eckerman of California, Joy Federico and her husband Barry of Pelham, Sharon Lussier and her husband Robert, of Merrimack, NH, Dianna Xifaras and her husband, George, of Nashua, NH, Donna Spano of Nova Scotia, and Darlene Loosigian of Westford. She also leaves behind many cousins, as well as many good friends.
Besides her beloved daughter Gianna Grace, she is also predeceased by her father, Mark S. Umphrey who passed away 2009, her grandfathers Edward F. Krysiak and Glen Umphrey, and her aunt and uncles Debra Krysiak, Dennis Krysiak, and Paul Spano.
WHILE FOLLOWING STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK/FACE COVERING, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITATION ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020, FROM 10:30 AM UNTIL 1 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST, LOWELL, MA, AND TO HER FUNERAL MASS ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020, AT 2 P.M. AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 282 SUFFOLK ST, LOWELL, MA 01824. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY ASKS THAT YOU PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION TO THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION, 199 WATER STREET, 11TH FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10038, OR THE EPILEPSY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, 206 WINTROP STREET, #8A, TAUNTON, MA 02780. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA (978) 458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
TO SEND THE FAMILY YOUR CONDOLENCES.
