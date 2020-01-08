|
Ella May (Jaskoviak) McCullough
Dudley - Ella May (Jaskoviak) McCullough, 94, of June Street, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Andrew McCullough who died in 1985. She is survived by two children, Sara J. Smith and her husband Douglas of Brookfield, and Bruce J. McCullough and his wife Sandra of Dudley; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great-grandson, James Joshua Smith. She was born in Oxford, daughter of the late John T. and Sarah A. (Furness-Barnes) Jaskoviak, and lived in Oxford before moving to Auburn 6 years ago. She graduated from Oxford High School.
Mrs. McCullough worked at Cranston Print Works in Webster for many years. Previously, she worked at American Optical in Southbridge for 10 years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, painting, shopping at thrift stores, and vacationing in Maine.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at North Cemetery, Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Senior Living, c/o Activities, 669 Washington St., Auburn, MA 01501, or to Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center, 378 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
