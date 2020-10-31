1/
Ellen Barrett
Ellen A. Barrett, age 72

Leicester, MA - Ellen A. Barrett, formerly of Leicester, MA, died October 5th in Danbury Hospital, Danbury, CT. She was the daughter of Daniel A. and Anna T. (Keenan) Barrett.

Ellen leaves her brother, James D. Barrett and his wife Kathleen of Leicester; her nephew, Daniel J. Barrett, his wife Jennifer and their three children - Rory, Fiona, and Kellan, all of Leicester. She also leaves her friend of many years, Steven Green of New Fairfield, CT. Ellen was predeceased on September 3rd by her nephew Peter J. Barrett of Jamaica Plain.

Ellen was born in Worcester and grew up in Leicester. She graduated from Leicester High School and Worcester State University. She had many varied interests, among them reading, writing, gardening, and travel, to name only a few. She was especially interested in genealogy and spent many hours researching our family history. She was our expert on this subject and would always make it a topic of conversation at family holiday dinners.

Ellen last worked at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals as a Senior Copy Editor in Marketing for eight years.

Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
