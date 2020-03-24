Home

Ellen Bergstrom

Ellen Bergstrom Obituary
Ellen T. Bergstrom, 80

Worcester - Ellen T. Bergstrom, 80, of Worcester died Sunday, March 22nd in St. Mary Healthcare Center with her family by her side.

Ellen was bon in Worcester to the late James M. Browne, Sr. and Eileen M. (Morrissey) Browne and attended the former Fanning Girls Trade School. She previously worked at St. Vincent Hospital, Brewer Company and Fantasia Manufacturing. In her younger years, Ellie enjoyed traveling with her friends and cousins to Boston to attend Irish dances, bingo and playing cards.

She leaves her husband of 56 years, Richard H. Bergstrom; a son, James Bergstrom; three brothers, Daniel Browne and his wife, Diane of Holden, James M. Browne, Jr. and Michael J. Browne of Worcester; her sister, Catherine LaRiviere and her husband, James of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann "Maureen" Pesola and a brother, Padriag J. Browne.

Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff of St. Mary Health Care Center for the loving and kind care they gave to Ellen.

Due to the current health crisis and restrictions, Ellen's funeral services and burial in Worcester Count Memorial Park, Paxton will be private.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
