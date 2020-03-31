|
|
Ellen Connaughton, 64
Grafton/Wallingford,CT - Ellen Connaughton, 64, of Wallingford, CT, formerly of Grafton, MA passed away at home March 23, 2020 following an illness. She is survived by her sisters Kara Connaughton, Beth Berger, Kimberly Wooten and her husband James, and her brother E. Joseph Connaughton and his wife Carol and many nephews and a niece. Ellen was born November 5, 1955 in Worcester, daughter of the late Lola (Simpson) and Eugene Connaughton. She grew up in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School in 1973 where she was a terrific athlete having lettered in sports nine times. Ellen graduated from the Worcester Memorial School of Nursing as a registered nurse and worked in the Critical Coronary Intensive Care Unit at UMass Memorial in Worcester and was also one of the original Life Flight nurses. Ellen also had a BA in Health Science. Most recently she worked in the pharmaceuticals industry for many years as a Compliance Manager at Bristol Myers Squibb.
Ellen was an avid tennis fan and followed all of the NE sports teams. Should the Patriots not be playing, she would cheer on the Green Bay Packers.
Ellen's graveside prayers and burial were private and under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020