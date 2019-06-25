|
Ellen M. Duguay, 78
AUBURN - Ellen M (Hunter) Duguay, 78, of Auburn died peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday July 23, 2019. She was the wife of Richard Duguay with whom she shared 58 wonderful years.
In addition to her husband, Ellen is survived by her children Richard Duguay and his wife Kesia of Harwich, Constance Murphy and her husband Martin of County Clare, Ireland; grandchildren Amanda Duguay and Daniel Duguay; great grandchildren Taygen, Silas, Adrianna, Jaxson and Kasen; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. To leave a note of condolence or view Ellen's "Book of Memories" please visit
