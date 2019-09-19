|
Ellen Geheran, 95
WORCESTER - Ellen (Early) Geheran, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 18th, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
She leaves her husband Martin Geheran of Worcester, a step-son Martin J. Geheran and his wife Carolyn of Swanzey, New Hampshire and two grandchildren, Anne C. Geheran of Swanzey, New Hampshire and Thomas M. Geheran and his wife Grace of San Diego, California.
Ellen also leaves two nieces, Patricia Steven and Karina Davies and one nephew Terrence Airlie all of Scotland, a nephew Peter Airlie of England, a niece Avlene Laing of Australia, and several grandnieces and grandnephews of the United Kingdom. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Peter, Patrick and Frank Early, her two sisters, Sarah Early and Sister Margaret Early HHS.
Ellen was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, the daughter of the late Patrick J. Early and Hannah (Dougan) Early. She started her career in banking, subsequently entering local government administration and she retired as a supervisor with the Scottish National Housing Authority. In Edinburgh, Ellen was associated with many parish activities at St. Mary's Cathedral and was also an active volunteer with the Red Cross Library Service for many years.
Ellen came to the United States in 1991 and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Worcester where she served as Eucharistic Minister at Mass, to the homebound, and various retirement homes.
Ellen's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at UMass Memorial Medical Center Cardiology Ward 3-West. They were kind, compassionate, professional and brought Ellen through her final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ellen's family on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. Ellen's funeral Mass will follow and will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street, Worcester followed by burial at Saint John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. To leave a note of condolence for Ellen's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019