Sister Ellen Guerin, R.S.M., 86



WORCESTER - Sister Ellen Guerin, R.S.M., a Sister of Mercy for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home, in Shrewsbury. She was born in Worcester, on May 26, 1934, the daughter of John and Ellen (Buda) Guerin and entered the Sisters of Mercy from Sacred Heart Parish on January 1, 1953. At the time of her reception as a Novice, she was given the name Sister Mary John. She later returned to her Baptismal name of Ellen.



Sister Ellen leaves her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, her brother Father Peter J. Guerin, OSB of St. Anselm Abbey, her sisters, Marjorie Guerin and Claire Bouchard and her husband Hugh Bouchard, her sister-in-law Ligia Guerin, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Besides her parents, Sister Ellen was predeceased by her brother, William Guerin.



Sister Ellen graduated from Sacred Heart School and Commerce High School, both in Worcester. She completed a MA in Spirituality from Duquesne in Pittsburgh, PA; a MAT in Chemistry from Loyola University in Los Angeles, CA, a MA in Biology from Anna Maria College, Paxton, MA; and a MAT in Biology from Loyola University in Los Angeles, CA. She also studied Theology at Creighton University in Omaha, NB. She ministered as a teacher at several schools in Worcester, including Sacred Heart School, Marian High School and St. Peter-Marian Hugh School. She taught at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Santa Ana, CA, and St. Patrick Parish in Largo, FL. She served in higher education in the Library at the College of the Holy Cross and as Campus Minister at Anna Maria College, Paxton, followed by many years as a Professor of Theology and then Dean of Studies at Assumption University, Worcester.



A missionary at heart, Sister Ellen responded to a call to serve the Church in Thailand and in Hong Kong as a Formator for the Sisters Lovers of the Cross and as in Mercy International Outreach in Singapore. After returning to Worcester, Sister Ellen worked at St. Joseph Home for Women (now Abby's House) and at Catholic Charities. After retiring from Assumption, Sister Ellen became Director of Religious Education at Christ the King Parish in Worcester.



On Thursday, June 25, there will be calling hours from 10 a.m. to Noon at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in the church. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, Leicester.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 505 Mill St., Unit 155, Worcester, MA 01602.



The Athy Memorial Home, 11l Lancaster St., Worcester, is assisting the Sisters of Mercy with arrangements.





