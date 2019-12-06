|
Ellen Marhefka, 63
Boca Raton - Ellen (Ellie) Bresnahan Marhefka passed away on Tuesday November 26th in Boca Raton Florida at the age of 63.
Ellie leaves her two loving sons, Jay Marhefka and his wife Katie and Matthew Marhefka and his wife Randi.
She was the proud grandmother of Matthew and Randi's sons Roman, Ashton, Lincoln and Brecken to whom she was affectionately known as El.
In addition, she leaves her sister Anne Quinn and her husband Peter of South Yarmouth and her brother Paul Bresnahan and his wife Jane of Worcester.
Ellie was godmother to her nephew Tim Quinn and niece Meghan Bresnahan.
She was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Marie Bresnahan, her sister Mary Murphy and her nephew Ryan Quinn.
Ellie graduated from St. Peter's High School and Worcester State College. She continued her education in business programs at New England School of Accounting in Worcester.
In 1994 Ellie began a new career in the Worcester Public Schools.
She used her considerable talents in technology to assist many teachers and students in the school system.
Not a day would go by that Ellie wouldn't be answering questions about testing and student assessment.
One of her first positions in the Worcester Public Schools was at the Comprehensive Skills Center helping students acquire their diploma.
Ellie spent many years at the Worcester Public Schools Central Office where her true passion was helping students graduate from high school.
Upon retiring from the Worcester Public School system in 2018 Ellie relocated to Boca Raton Florida to be with her family.
Ellie loved kids, her own and the countless number that she helped and nurtured during her lifetime.
At the family home on Elnora Drive you could meet your friends, take a swim, chat with Ellie and feel safe.
Ellie's favorite holiday was Christmas. Christmas Eve, the Marhefka, Quinn, Murphy and Bresnahan families would gather on Elnora Drive in Worcester. Relatives, friends and friends of friends would join in this memorable holiday celebration.
El, your family and friends mourn your passing. We will always remember your unconditional love, friendship and loyalty.Rest in peace.
A mass in celebration of Ellen's life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Worcester on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:30 am.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019