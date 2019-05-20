|
Ellen Winn Monroe, 57
Princeton - Ellen Winn (Delaney) Monroe, 57, of Princeton, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus, Worcester.
Ellen was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where she served for six years. It was in the Army where she was trained to be an X-Ray Technician. Upon her return to Massachusetts, Ellen worked at various hospitals as an X-Ray Tech. Later in her career, she studied and passed the certification to become an MRI Technologist, and spent several years in the field.
She was a kind soul, but her softest spot was for animals and her greatest love was for the various dogs she had the pleasure of caring for over her life. Ellen enjoyed working in the garden, creating stained glass and playing with her dogs. Ellen was a longtime friend of Bill W. and wanted to thank those who were also his friend and let them know what a difference they made in her life.
Ellen leaves her husband, Steve Monroe of Princeton; two brothers, two sisters, several in laws that she was fond of and nieces and nephews she adored.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a Remembrance Service at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Due to Ellen's love for animals, the family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to the MSPCA, www.mspca.org. Her last act of generosity was to donate organs to the Massachusetts Organ Bank with the hopes of making others lives better.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019