Ellen N. Stumpf, 88
SHREWSBURY/WESTBOROUGH - Ellen N. (Budge) Stumpf, 88, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her loving daughters by her side.
Ellen is survived by her children, Sandra S. Reams and her husband Timothy of East Falmouth, Sheila A. LoCascio and her husband Salvatore of Shrewsbury, Joseph C. Stumpf and his wife Robin of Newington, CT, and Maria L. Chase and her husband Scott of Northbridge; four grandchildren, Emily Stumpf, Joshua Stumpf, Stephanie LoCascio, and Skylar Chase; as well as four nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Stumpf, in 1988; and her brother, Donald B. Budge of Newton.
Born and raised in Boston, Ellen was one of two children born to the late Norman and Louise (Hedtler) Budge. She graduated from Hyde Park High School, before attending Simmons College, from which she graduated in 1953 as a Registered Nurse. Ellen got her Masters of Nursing, becoming a Nurse Practitioner in 1977, from University of Lowell. She dedicated over a decade of her career to Great Brook Valley Health Center, before she began working for Dr. Dale Magee, an OBGYN in Shrewsbury.
In her free time, Ellen enjoyed playing Mahjong, and travelling extensively to different part of the world.
