Ellen Thibaud
1940 - 2020
Ellen F. (Johnson) Thibaud, 79

WORCESTER - Ellen F. (Johnson) Thibaud, 79, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Dover, NH, daughter of James W. and Lillie M. (Nantelle) Johnson and graduated from Commerce High School. Ellen proudly served in the US Navy as a Radioman during the Vietnam War.

Ellen worked at Berger's Army-Navy Surplus Store in Worcester for many years and for the past 15 years, she owned Target Tax, an income tax preparation service. Ellen attended St. Peter's Church throughout her life. She enjoyed music and learned how to play the steel guitar at a young age. Ellen learned how to speak Spanish and enjoyed karate and plaster-art. She loved to swim and lay out in the sun. Ellen was an avid Boston sports fan, and never missed a Red Sox game.

Ellen is survived by her sons, Eric T. Thibaud and Michael P. Thibaud and his wife Lisa, all of Worcester, three grandchildren, Carlie Byer, Thomas Thibaud, and Andrew Ruderman and six great grandchildren, Piper, Morgan, Quinn, Sebastian, Brennan, and Lillie. Ellen was predeceased by her grandson Todd Kyle Collins, and her six siblings.

Funeral Services and Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park will be private. To place an online message of condolence, please visit www.callahanfay.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 11, 2020
Prayers for ellen!!. Commerce class 1958 !!
Carl gentile worcester mass
Classmate
