Ellen Mae Tremblay, 80
Southbridge - Ellen Mae (Rawson) Tremblay, 80, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29th, 2019 in the Knollwood Nursing Home, West Boylston, after a brief illness.
Her husband, Ralph E. Tremblay, Jr., passed away in 2003. She was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle D. "Mikki" Tremblay in 2011 and her son, Lance R. Tremblay in 2017. She is survived by her four children, Wendy Vilandre and her fiancé Gary Morin of Hardwick, Kyle Tremblay and his wife Rhonda of Lee, Drake Tremblay and his longtime companion Monique Parent of Southbridge and Drew Tremblay of Charlton; her six grandchildren, Hollie Grant and her husband Matt, Travis, Dylan, Brandon, Brittney and Kody; four great grandchildren, Raegan, Emma, Braydn and Callie Ann; and longtime family friend, Noel Mateo of Southbridge. She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Donald W. and Bertha L. (Kobel) Rawson.
Ellen worked as a Nurse's Aide and in Medical Records at the Liberty House Nursing Home (later the Providence House Nursing Home and Radius Nursing Home) in Southbridge, for over 35 years, retiring many years ago. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan along with being an avid college football fan. She enjoyed reading, puzzles and cooking. Ellen loved and was always concerned about her co-workers, neighbors and her friends. Most of all her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them all.
A graveside service for Ellen in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge, will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020