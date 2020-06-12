Ellinor E. (Klose) Allen, 78NORTH BROOKFIELD - Ellinor E. (Klose) Allen, 78, of Birch Hill Road died Wednesday, June 10 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with leukemia.She leaves her husband and best friend of 57 years, Kenneth S. Allen, a son James K. Allen and his wife Shelly of North Brookfield, a daughter Gayle M. Hurlbutt and her husband Ted of Stanley, New York, a sister Marion Mueller and her husband Christian of Redding, CT, 8 grandchildren; Brian, Joshua, Kaleigh, Hannah, Mackenzie, Ashley, Allison & Angela, a great granddaughter Zoey and several nieces and nephews.Ellinor was born in Wriezen, Germany, daughter of Werner J. and Erna (Jammermann) Klose. She was a registered nurse at David Prouty High School in Spencer for many years, then worked at the Fallon Clinic before retiring. She was a member of the Holden Chapel, the Cornerstone Quilters Guild and the Monday Club at the Spencer Congregational Church. She loved quilting, knitting, sewing and her fabric collection. She was an award winning quilter and a long time volunteer at Old Sturbridge Village.Funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Holden Chapel, 279 Reservoir Street, Holden, MA 01520 or to the VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.