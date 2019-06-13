|
|
Elliot D. Lockwood, 84
Holden - Heaven's choir was looking for a new organist, and in true fashion, Elliott D. Lockwood, 84, volunteered for the task. Elliott may have left this world Wednesday morning, but his music will be heard and remembered at every sunrise in our hearts. His stamp on the world is one that will not soon be forgotten.
Born of George Lockwood and Ida (Nyberg), Elliott leaves behind his wife Madeline (Marcil), and his two sons Steven Elliott Lockwood of Southbridge and Gary Scott Lockwood and his wife Diane of Holden. He is predeceased by his brother Kenneth Lockwood and his sister Lorraine Lavine and her husband Bernard. He also leaves many loved nieces and nephews and their families.
Born in Worcester, Elliott worked at Steinert & Sons pianos and organs, eventually managing store for many years. He entertained so many at the keys at the Webster Square Ice Skating and Roller Rink and the Springfield Roller Rink as well, where he met his wife, Madeline. He moved to Holden in 1968, where he would live out his days, saying, "I'm never moving again." He played in the Worcester area for his whole life, from private parties to nursing homes where he enjoyed entertaining those who grew up with his music. He played at local clubs like the PNI, SAC, Maronis Park, and most recently, Frohsinn Club. One of his greatest thrills was being selected to be the organist for the Centrum where he played for the Bruins and Celtics pre-season games, fondly remembering his sanction for playing "Three Blind Mice" to the referees coming onto the ice.
Elliott proudly served in the US Army Reserve through the Cold War times, and passed on his love for his country to his sons. He was a Mason, playing for many ceremonies at the Ionic Ave Masonic Temple. He was a proud Member, and Past-President and Secretary of The Retired Men's Club of Greendale. His loyal crowd of ball room/line dancing followers were his friends, and his greatest joy was found behind the keys of a full dance floor. He will be missed by so many.
Elliott's family would like to thank Becky Brewer and all of the wonderful people from the Home Hospice division of Jewish Healthcare Center for all of the support and care you have provided for our Husband and Father.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 11 am to 1pm, followed by a funeral service at 1pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606 or to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 13 to June 14, 2019