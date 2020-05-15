|
|
Elly M. Rival, 93
BARRE - Elly M. Rival, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's house in Charlton, MA on May 13,2020.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Raymond and one of her grandsons. She leaves her daughter Rosilia "Rose" Olson of Charlton and sons Reinhard "Reiny" Rival and his wife Faith of Hubbardston, Raymond "Ricky" Rival of Hubbardston and Gary Rival and his wife Mary of Barre. She also leaves behind two sisters and a brother that all reside in Germany.
Elly leaves behind several grandchildren, step grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved her deeply.
Elly was born in Mühlbach Germany on June 25, 1926 to Richard Kahl and Else (Kiske) Kahl. She lived in Germany during a tumultuous time in the world and ultimately married the love of her life Raymond after meeting at a USO function. She moved to the United States in 1954 after her husband was discharged from the United States Army. They settled in Barre Mass and she quickly became an active member of the community. She was an active member of the Barre Congregational church and during her younger years was highly active in the Women's American Legion even serving as president for a time. She was also an active member in the central Mass German Club and enjoyed those evenings out with her husband. She was also tremendously proud of having earned her full U.S. citizenship.
During her wonderful life, she thoroughly enjoyed going to bingo with her friends, late night trips to Foxwoods to play the one-armed bandits, cooking up a storm for an eager family, spending time with her grand kids, watching her puzzle show (Wheel of Fortune) everyday, watching the Red Sox play baseball and especially enjoying her pride and joy boat. A tri-haul boat with an 85 hp motor that brought pure joy to her eyes whenever she saw people enjoying the boat.
The funeral will take place at Glen Valley Cemetery in Barre MA on Tuesday, May 19,2020 at 11:30am for immediate family members with all being required to wear a mask. Others who attend the funeral will be required to stay in their vehicles during the funeral ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barre Congregational Church, PO Box 936 Barre, MA or the Central Mass Hospice 191 Pakachoag St Auburn MA.. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020