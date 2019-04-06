|
Elmer "Steve" Lyon, 67
Worcester - Elmer "Steve" Lyon, 67, of Worcester died Wednesday, April 3rd in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He leaves a son, Stephen R. Lyon and his wife, Jeralyn of Marlborough; a daughter, Megan O. Bigelow of Webster and his former spouse, Maureen B. (Mahan) Lyon.
He was born in Worcester the son of Marilyn Lyon and graduated from Nipmuc Regional High School then Amherst College with a degree in accounting. As a young man, Elmer "Steve" became paralyzed. He enjoyed traveling with his grandfather, Harry, spending quality time with his family, building computers, and taking long drives behind the wheel of his hand controlled car. He worked for UMass Memorial Medical Center as an accountant for 39 years, retiring in 2017. Elmer "Steve" was a passionate Red Sox Fan who enjoyed traveling to Fenway with his friends and family. His strong will, tenacity and courage helped him overcome challenges he faced daily; he didn't let his disability stop him from living life on his terms. He was a gracious, selfless father and man who will be greatly missed.
His funeral service is Tuesday, April 9th in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 6:30 PM. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4:30 PM until the start of the service.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019