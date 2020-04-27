|
Elmore J. Goodro, 98
EAST BROOKFIELD -
Elmore J. Goodro, 98, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester due to complications with the Covid-19 virus.
He was the husband of Doris E. (Valley) Goodro, who died in 2010. He leaves several nieces and nephews including his nephew and caretaker Francis Goodro and his wife Linda of Leicester. He is predeceased by his sons Paul R. Goodro in 2010 and Roger G. Goodro in 2017, also his brothers Wilrose and Wallace Goodro.
Born in E. Brookfield, he was the son of Elmer and Odilaska (Kowal) Goodro and later served his country with the U.S. Army during WWII.
Elmore worked in the maintenance dept. for Copus Engineering in Worcester before retiring in 1986.
Due to current health restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, E. Brookfield will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOMES, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020