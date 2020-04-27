Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmore Goodro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmore Goodro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmore Goodro Obituary
Elmore J. Goodro, 98

EAST BROOKFIELD -

Elmore J. Goodro, 98, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester due to complications with the Covid-19 virus.

He was the husband of Doris E. (Valley) Goodro, who died in 2010. He leaves several nieces and nephews including his nephew and caretaker Francis Goodro and his wife Linda of Leicester. He is predeceased by his sons Paul R. Goodro in 2010 and Roger G. Goodro in 2017, also his brothers Wilrose and Wallace Goodro.

Born in E. Brookfield, he was the son of Elmer and Odilaska (Kowal) Goodro and later served his country with the U.S. Army during WWII.

Elmore worked in the maintenance dept. for Copus Engineering in Worcester before retiring in 1986.

Due to current health restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, E. Brookfield will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOMES, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -