Rutland City, VT - Elnora Ann McMahon, born August 10, 1935, age 83 died February 22, 2019 at The Pines of Rutland, VT. A native of East Douglas, MA, she graduated from Douglas Memorial High School and then from The Worcester School of Business Science in 1956. In 1966 she moved with her family to Wallingford, VT. She worked at the former Vermont Tubbs as a Snowshoe Sander in Wallingford and then as a Furniture Sander in Forestdale. Elnora loved gardening, knitting, needlework and music. She was also an avid genealogist, tracing her own lineage back to Sweden and Norway and her former husbands to the colonial period of America. Elnora was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and she always held a strong testimony and love of her Savior, Jesus Christ. The real joys of Elnora's life were her family. She leaves behind a son Gregory McMahon of Whitinsville, MA, three daughters: Jennifer Harvey of Beavercreek OH, Kathleen Morgan of Rutland, and Rebecca Buffum of East Rochester, NY, Daughter-in-law Jane McMahon of Rutland, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and several cousins. She was preceded by her parents, Walter and Helen (Martinsen) Howard of East Douglas, MA, former husband Bruce McMahon of Wallingford, and her son Patrick McMahon of Rutland. There will be no calling hours. A gathering and celebration will be held at a location and date to be determined by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The family would like to personally thank the wonderful Staff at The Pines of Rutland for their devoted and loving care of our Mother over the past several years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Way, 88 Park ST, Rutland, VT www.uwrutlandcounty.org or the Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd, Pittsford, VT

www.rchsvt.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
