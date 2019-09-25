Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
View Map
1940 - 2019
Elsa Allard Obituary
Elsa Allard, 78

OKEECHOBEE, FL - Elsa Allard died September 23, 2019. She was born November 8, 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was a loving mother and grandmother, animal lover, and loved Elvis Presley. She retired from Publix Supermarket.

Ms. Allard was preceded in death by her son, Gary Lemay; husband, Donald Lemay; and sister, Roberta Prosky.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Hoey; and granddaughter, Samantha Sparks.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
