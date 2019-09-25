|
Elsa Allard, 78
OKEECHOBEE, FL - Elsa Allard died September 23, 2019. She was born November 8, 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was a loving mother and grandmother, animal lover, and loved Elvis Presley. She retired from Publix Supermarket.
Ms. Allard was preceded in death by her son, Gary Lemay; husband, Donald Lemay; and sister, Roberta Prosky.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Hoey; and granddaughter, Samantha Sparks.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
