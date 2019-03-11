Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Elsa (Stober) Duquette Obituary
Elsa W. (Stober) Duquette, 87

SPENCER - Elsa W. (Stober) Duquette, 87, formerly of 10 Ash St., died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her son's home in New Braintree.

She was the wife of George E. Duquette who died in 2001. She leaves her sons, George E. Duquette, Jr. and his wife Sherri of New Braintree, and Timothy J. Duquette of Florida; her daughter Laurie Ann Kimball and her husband Joel of East Longmeadow; four grandchilden, Reanna, Erica, Dane and Jacob, and 6 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Susanne E. Beford in 2006.

She was born in Germany and lived most of her life in Spencer. She was once employed by Worcester Toy Mfg. Co. for over 15 years.

She enjoyed her home, gardening, her dog and frequent bus trips to Atlantic City.

At her request, no funeral services are planned. Burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
