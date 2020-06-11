Elsie B. (Olson) Lindof, 99WORCESTER - Elsie B. (Olson) Lindof, 99, of Worcester passed away Wednesday, June 10 in the Lutheran Home.Her husband, Joseph E. Lindof died in 1953. Her sister, Leve Uhlin died last year. She leaves several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great nephews. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Herman and Bertha (Johnson) Olson.Elsie worked as a clerk for several companies in Worcester, before retiring in 1981. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and a former member of the John Erickson Lodge and the Swedish National Federation. In her early years, she did volunteer work at the Lutheran Home.A Graveside Service will be held June 15 at 1pm in All Faiths Cemetery, 7 Island Rd. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Lindquist Lundin Fay Funeral Home, 36 Butler St. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Home, 26 Harvard St., Worcester, 01609.