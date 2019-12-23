Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for Elsie Lundell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Lundell

Elsie Lundell Obituary
Elsie M. Lundell, 93

WORCESTER - Elsie M. Lundell, 93, passed away Sunday, December 22, in the Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center.

Elsie was born on July 25, 1926 in Worcester, the daughter of Swedish immigrants, Rudolph and Signe (Carlson) Lundell and attended Worcester schools. She worked as a presser at the former Hubby's Laundry for many years. In her earlier years she was an amateur artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. She was a long time member of Emanuel Lutheran Church.

Her best-friend and side kick, her sister, Esther C. Lundell passed away in 2016.

A Graveside Service will be held privately in All Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army Citadel, 640 Main Street, Worcester, 01608. Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
