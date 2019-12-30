|
|
Elsie M. Moquin
July 1, 1939
December 28, 2019
Millbury - Elsie M. Moquin, of Millbury, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Ralph Gremo Sr. and Carmella (Marrandino) Gremo.
She leaves her husband and the love of her love of sixty-one years Walter J. Moquin Sr., four children, two daughters Sheila A. Dezotell of Millbury, Paula A. Ward of Millbury, two sons Brian M. Moquin Sr. and his fiancé Lynne Puzar of Millbury, and Walter J. Moquin Jr. and his wife Karin of Oxford. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Rose A. Finne of Millbury, Lindsey M. Dezotell and her wife Leiah of Worcester, Ashley M. Bessette of Millbury, Jason W. Dezotell of Southborough, Brianna M. Mendez of Millbury, Kaitlin R. Moquin and Benjamin J. Moquin of Oxford, and her precious great-grandchildren Gianna R. Muriuki and Anthony J. Bessette of Millbury. Predeceased by her hero and beloved grandson Pfc. Brian M. Moquin Jr. who was KIA in 2006 serving in the U.S. Army. Elsie was one of ten siblings, her brothers and sisters meant everything to her, she leaves her brothers Ralph Gremo II and his wife Lillian of Millbury, Thomas Gremo and his wife Patricia of Grafton, Michael Gremo and his wife Cindy of Worcester. Predeceased by her sisters Cecelia Moccia and Philomena Begonis-Lynch, her brothers Crispino Gremo, Nicholas Gremo, Anthony Gremo, and Joseph Gremo. She also leaves her brother-in-law Albert Moquin and Paul Moquin, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and close friends.
Elsie's passion was cooking, a retired cook who spent her days showing her love through her craft. Elsie was the ultimate matriarch. She has left a strong legacy that will carry on for generations to come. She is now soaring high on the wings of the angels.
There will be no calling hours and no services.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, is assisting her family.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019