Elsie M. (Johnson) Nichols, 93
Worcester - Elsie M. (Johnson) Nichols, 93, of Worcester, died peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Her husband of 59 years, F. Herbert Nichols, died in 2009. She will be missed by her six children, Robert F. Nichols of Worcester, Richard A. "Nick" Nichols of Tulsa OK, Joyce A. Mara and her husband James of Sterling; Judith E. LaJoie and her husband Ronald of Worcester, with whom she made her home, Roger T. Nichols of Virginia Beach, VA and Janet L. Thomas and her husband Andrew of Charlotte, NC. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many step grand and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She leaves her sister, Carol A. Crook of Newport NH. She was born in Brattleboro, VT, daughter of Philip and Florence (Fitts) Johnson.
Elsie worked as a cook supervisor at the Westside Nursing Home in Worcester for many years. She was a member of Park Congregational Church for 66 years where she loved caring for and teaching the young children. She enjoyed gardening, baking, reading and jigsaw puzzles. She was a loving and caring person.
The family would like to thank the wonderful support staff and care givers for their kindness and compassion.
Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.