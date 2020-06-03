Elsie Vangel, 98Worcester - Elsie Vangel passed away peacefully at home Saturday May 16,2020 at the age of 98 years young with her family members by her side.Elsie was born in Boston in 1921 to Marigo (Nicholas) and George Theodore, graduating from Chelsea High School and received her Associates Degree from The Fay School Beacon Hill Boston. Upon graduating Elsie worked in Boston at The New England Trust Company in the Investment Division as well some years in the late 60's as an Insurance claims analyst at Worcester City Hospital.She met her future husband George at an Albanian picnic in Worcester right after the War and they were married in 1946.Elsie founded the Sunday School of St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church upon the advice of Bishop Fan Noli and was the chief administrator and President of the Daughters of St. Mary's both for over 20 years. In addition, she was one of the original organizers of the ever-popular Albanian Festival. She was honored by the Albanian Orthodox Archdiocese in 2010 receiving the Herald of St. Constantine and St. Helena Medal for over 50 years' service to the Church.Elsie was one of three founders of the pre-nursery school for retarded children in Worcester in the 1950's which they subsidized with jewelry sales culminating in the Youth Guidance Center.Elsie was an accomplished pianist and music was one of the centers of her life. She served on the Board of the Worcester Ballet Society as well as work with the Worcester Symphony Orchestra. Other activities included membership in the Historical Society, and the Women's Benevolent Society of Royalston, MA also working at the polls in Worcester.She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, adored grandmother and great grandmother. She always had a smile on her face as she was a unique woman who enriched the lives of everyone she met. Always available to help her family or friend or for an adventure at a moment's notice as she was sparkling, inspiring, positive, attentive, and fun with an inner beauty that enhanced her outer beauty.Elsie will be greatly missed by her children, Kenneth and Cynthia: her grandchildren, Michael, Courtney and Alexandra: her great grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha: many nieces, nephews and extended family.Mrs. Vangel was predeceased by her husband of 71 years George, son Richard, brother William.A private funeral was held with burial in Hope Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. The family asks if you wish to make memorial donations to please consider Seven Hills Foundation, 81 Hope Ave., Worcester, MA 01603 or to St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.