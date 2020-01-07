Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
Resources
Elvin Gonzalez Obituary
Elvin Gonzalez, 59

Worcester - Elvin Gonzalez, 59, of Worcester, died Saturday, January 4th in UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus after a long battle with liver disease. He leaves his wife, Irma M. (Jimenez) Gonzalez; his children, Juan David Vega, Angela Gonzalez, Elvin Gonzalez, Angelo Gonzalez all of Worcester and Ivin Gonzalez of Fitchburg; and his siblings, Arturo Gonzalez of Newark, NJ, Dora Gonzalez of Puerto Rico, Evelyn Rodriguez Butler of Princeton, Yvette Roselund of Worcester, Eric Gonzalez of Puerto Rico, Angelo Gonzalez of Florida, Anselmo Gonzalez of Worcester and Carlos Rodriguez of Leominster. He also leaves 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was born in Newark, New Jersey the son of the late Angel M. and Maria (Silva) Gonzalez.

His funeral is Friday, January 10th with a service at 12:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, January 10th from 10:00 AM until the start of the service.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
