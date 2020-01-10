Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Elvira (Nage) Qirjaqi, 61

Worcester - Elvira (Naqe) Qirjaqi, 61, of Worcester passed away Wednesday, January 8th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center –University Campus, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Gjergji Qirjaqi; two sons, Ervin Qirjaqi and Emil Qirjaqi, both of Greece; her brother, Vasillaq Naqe and his wife Tatiana (Gjylapi) Naqe of Worcester; her sister, Donika (Naqe) Gjolli and her husband of Albania; and their respective families. Elvira was born in Permet, Albania the daughter of Rako and Aleksandra (Naqe). While living in Albania, Elvira worked as a nurse at the hospital in Korce, Albania while raising her two sons along with her husband. In 1998 Elvira and her family immigrated to Thessaloniki, Greece where she resided until 2010. In 2010, Elvira and her husband immigrated once again to the United States in Worcester, Massachusetts where her brother, Vasillaq, and his family lived. Despite all the life struggles she would face along the way; Elvira always had a smile on her face. She was kind-hearted, generous and loving to everyone. Elvira will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Her funeral is Monday, January 13th with a service at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, January 12th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
