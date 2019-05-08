|
Elwin H. Peterson, 88
Milford, MA - Elwin "Pete" Peterson, 88, formerly of Worcester, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Maine, he was the son of the late Anna (Sandgren) and Roland Peterson. He was the husband of 64 years to Frances (Watling) Peterson.
Pete was a Veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Air Force. Besides his wife, Elwin is survived by three children, Brian Peterson and his wife, Lori, Karen Chu and her husband, Philip, and Karla Hopkins and her husband, Garry. He also leaves behind his brother, Avon Peterson, and 8 grandchildren, Lindsay, Lauren, Eric, Kimberly, Jill, Jessica, Emily and Michele. He is predeceased by his sister, Marlene Neal.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. (Rt. 16) www.ChesmoreFunralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight New England, 193 Londonderry Turnpike Unit 4, Hooksett, NH 03106 or honorflightnewengland.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 26, 2019