Elwood G. Johnson
Nashua, NH - Elwood "Woody" G. Johnson, 80, of Nashua, NH and formerly from Oxford, MA, passed away March 20, 2019, at home with his wife and daughters by his side.
He was born July 27, 1938 in Worcester, MA, the son of the late George and Katherine Johnson.
He graduated from Nichols College in 1958. He retired "early" at the age of 78 from the family business. He was a Past Master of Rufus Putnam Masonic Lodge in Rutland, MA. He was a former member of the 1st Congregational Churches in Oxford and Millbury, Ma. He was an active member of The Historical Commission and The Huguenot Society of Oxford.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Stackpole Johnson of Nashua, NH; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Johnson and Christopher Nyland of Thompson, CT; daughter Carol Johnson of Nashua, NH; grandchildren, Anne & Gareth Nyland and Ekaterina Johnson; sister Elizabeth Ashton of Oxford, MA; Margaret Krohn of Yellville, AR.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Oxford on April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM. Burial will be at a future date in Port Hood, Nova Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the First Congregation Church of Oxford, The Huguenot Society of Oxford and Chestico Museum of Port Hood, Nova Scotia.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2019