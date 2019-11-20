Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Andrew Bobola Church
54 West Main Street
Dudley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elzbieta Karlowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elzbieta Karlowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elzbieta Karlowicz Obituary
Elzbieta Karlowicz, 60

Dudley - Elzbieta "Ela" (Jarosz) Karlowicz, 60, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on November 19th, 2019 after a more than two year battle with glioblastoma.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Joseph "Joe" Karlowicz; 3 children, Mike Karlowicz, Tim Karlowicz and Julie Karlowicz; one grandchild expected in December; 2 brothers, Tadeusz Jarosz and Wiesiek Jarosz; her in-laws, Antoni & Wladyslawa (Maslowska) Karlowicz; her nieces Amanda Coutu and Candice Dixon, and many other relatives both in the United States and Poland.

She was born December 16, 1958 in Zakliczyn, Poland, a daughter of Edward & Wladyslawa (Iwaniec) Jarosz. She immigrated to the United States in 1981 and lived her life serving others.

Mrs. Karlowicz worked as an in-home nurse's aide for years prior to taking on an administrative role at the VNA of Southern Worcester County where she worked until she fell ill in 2017.

She was a member of Saint Andrew Bobola Church.

Although she excelled as a nurse and caregiver, her true calling in life was as a loving wife and a wonderful mother with incredible compassion and a huge heart. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, campfires, going for long walks/hikes with her husband, dancing, tending to the family garden, and lending a helping hand in whatever form it was needed. Although she had many passions and skills she loved hosting family and friends and she was an excellent cook.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, November 23, from Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street, Dudley. Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Those of you who have been blessed to have known Ela are invited to the funeral home on Friday, November 22, for a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to either Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to VNA of Southern Worcester County, 534 School Street, Webster, MA 01570.

www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elzbieta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -