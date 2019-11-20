|
Elzbieta Karlowicz, 60
Dudley - Elzbieta "Ela" (Jarosz) Karlowicz, 60, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on November 19th, 2019 after a more than two year battle with glioblastoma.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Joseph "Joe" Karlowicz; 3 children, Mike Karlowicz, Tim Karlowicz and Julie Karlowicz; one grandchild expected in December; 2 brothers, Tadeusz Jarosz and Wiesiek Jarosz; her in-laws, Antoni & Wladyslawa (Maslowska) Karlowicz; her nieces Amanda Coutu and Candice Dixon, and many other relatives both in the United States and Poland.
She was born December 16, 1958 in Zakliczyn, Poland, a daughter of Edward & Wladyslawa (Iwaniec) Jarosz. She immigrated to the United States in 1981 and lived her life serving others.
Mrs. Karlowicz worked as an in-home nurse's aide for years prior to taking on an administrative role at the VNA of Southern Worcester County where she worked until she fell ill in 2017.
She was a member of Saint Andrew Bobola Church.
Although she excelled as a nurse and caregiver, her true calling in life was as a loving wife and a wonderful mother with incredible compassion and a huge heart. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, campfires, going for long walks/hikes with her husband, dancing, tending to the family garden, and lending a helping hand in whatever form it was needed. Although she had many passions and skills she loved hosting family and friends and she was an excellent cook.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, November 23, from Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street, Dudley. Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Those of you who have been blessed to have known Ela are invited to the funeral home on Friday, November 22, for a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to either Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to VNA of Southern Worcester County, 534 School Street, Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019