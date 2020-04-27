|
Emil R. Smith, 88
Shrewsbury - Emil Smith has a very impressive curriculum vitae having enjoyed a successful career with the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He was a longtime professor in its Pharmacology Department for over twenty-five years before retiring in 2001. Emil loved his work and the many professional relationships and friendships that ensued from tenure.
However…Emil would more proudly but humbly boast that his real pride and joy came in the form of his family with the love of his life, Alice and their five children. Emil knew his home and family were his greatest blessings.
His sixty years in Shrewsbury were rich! Fifty of those years were on Bryant Avenue in the Wachusett neighborhood where streets had more than names and the families in those homes were friends…real friends whom you could depend upon and confide in. Emil and Alice were part of the fabric of the street and with five kids it was a busy household. The annual self-made block parties were times far more simple with good food, games for the kids and plenty of refreshments for those of age. Projects meant an extra set of hands, shoveling or plowing was easier when done with the help of others, babysitting provided relief and shared summer nights on the deck with each other made life good.
Second to Emil's love for his family was his love for the sport of fishing and he was proud of his fishing abilities. Many of his fish tales had the added benefit of being true and there are photos to prove it. 'Scup' fishing on Cape Cod either solo or with his sons, David and Peter, and the many others throughout the years brought Emil the retreat and respite we all seek. Similarly while on the Cape at their home in Popponesset he loved the beach and his morning coffee on the Grove deck overlooking Nantucket Sound.
Emil and his family battled the horrific effects of dementia over the last ten years but managed to find the humor…and love that blessed his family as life changed. He will not be remembered as another statistic who succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic but rather for the loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor, fellow resident and friend! Today's over used and familiar phrase of social distancing never ever separated the love and devotion his family had for Emil.
Emil died peacefully and quietly on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehabilitation. He wasn't alone. He had the wonderful and caring staff, including Lyn Vincent and most important his faith that reminds each of us that God was with him when he died. Emil was 88.
Born on July 25, 1931 in Bridgewater he was a son of the late Emil H. and Sadie (Risberg) Smith. A graduate of Bridgewater High School he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Northeastern University and his PhD in Pharmacology from Tufts Medical School. He married Dorchester native Alice J. Pike on July 29, 1956 in Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater.
In addition to his wife Alice, he leaves their children, Judith M. Smith-Goguen (Dennis) of Boylston, Peter E. Smith (Debra Sforza) of Huntington, New York, David J. Smith (Patricia McNamara) of Plymouth, Catherine M. 'Katie' Palermo (Christopher) and Margaret M. Aloupis (Carl), all of Shrewsbury; his grandchildren, Timothy Smith (Kristen Benoit), Molly and Matthew Goguen, Jessica Smith and Nicholas Smith, Ryan, Brendan, Aidan and Mairead Smith, Emily Hubbard (Eric), Jack Palermo (Laura Doyle) and Samuel Palermo, Bridgette and Edward Aloupis; great-grandkids, Jaelynn, Trevor, Jase, Sophie and Christopher; nieces & nephews. Emil was predeceased by siblings, Edward Smith and Evelyn Smith
Emil's family and friends will be invited to honor, remember and celebrate his life when restrictions and boundaries have been removed. He was buried privately in Mountain View Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church and a Life Celebration will follow.
In lieu of flowers his family suggests memorials be made to your local COVID-19 Relief Fund. For those in Worcester County www.greaterworcester.org
Må han vila i frid | May he rest in peace
