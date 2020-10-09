1/1
Emile "Sonny" Daviau
Emile "Sonny" L. Daviau, 84

Webster - Emile "Sonny" L. Daviau age 84 passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Hryzan) Daviau.

He leaves three sons; Brian of Florida, Jeffery of Worcester and Russell Daviau of Boston, a daughter Cathy-Jean Daviau and her husband Marc of Oxford, twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, especially Rylee, Izzy, Tonya, and Nevaeh which had a special place in his heart and a very special sister-in-law Cathy Mongeon. Sonny leaves a sister, Eilleen Foisey of Webster, and had three brothers that predeceased him, Raymond, Robert and Earl Daviau all of Webster.

He was born in Webster son of the late Leo and Cecile (Latour) Daviau and lived here all his life. Sonny was a WWII Army Veteran. He was a retired printer working at Cranston Print for many years. He was proud that he attended St. Anne's School and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. He enjoyed riding around on his scooter with his dog Sam and going to Bush Hall. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, and was undefeated for four years in horseshoe tournaments, he also coached little league for twenty-eight years.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home 48 School St., Webster from 4 PM- 6 PM with a funeral Mass, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 10 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Webster, MA. Please follow current health guidelines by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Please omit flowers, donations may be made to Webster Little League in his memory. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
