Emilie S. Astell, 80
Holden, MA
- Emilie S. Astell, of Holden, MA, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a brief illness. Emilie had a long career as a journalist and worked at the Telegram and Gazette in Worcester, MA covering education and local government. Emilie took up painting after retirement and earned a fine arts degree certificate from the Rhode Island School of Design. Emilie painted in oils, pastels, watercolors, and acrylics and exhibited and sold her work in multiple art shows. Emilie is survived by her husband John M. Astell, daughter, Lisa A. (Scott) Bruce, son, Douglas A. (Renee) Krebs, and grandsons, Nathaniel K. Bruce and Tristan W. Bruce. A private memorial service is being held by the family. Emilie loved walking outdoors. Please take a walk in her honor in lieu of flowers and donations.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 20, 2019