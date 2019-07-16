Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emilie Astell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilie Astell


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilie Astell Obituary
Emilie S. Astell, 80

Holden, MA

- Emilie S. Astell, of Holden, MA, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a brief illness. Emilie had a long career as a journalist and worked at the Telegram and Gazette in Worcester, MA covering education and local government. Emilie took up painting after retirement and earned a fine arts degree certificate from the Rhode Island School of Design. Emilie painted in oils, pastels, watercolors, and acrylics and exhibited and sold her work in multiple art shows. Emilie is survived by her husband John M. Astell, daughter, Lisa A. (Scott) Bruce, son, Douglas A. (Renee) Krebs, and grandsons, Nathaniel K. Bruce and Tristan W. Bruce. A private memorial service is being held by the family. Emilie loved walking outdoors. Please take a walk in her honor in lieu of flowers and donations.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.