|
|
Emilie Grace (Galli) Fiore, 92
WORCESTER - Emilie Grace (Galli) Fiore, 92 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home with her beloved and devoted children by her side.
Emilie was born in Worcester on October 30, 1926 a daughter of the late Albert B. Galli and Delia M. (Nicoletti) Galli and grew up on Lyon Place off of Shrewsbury Street. She attended Commerce High School and worked at Worcester Knitting and later Cornell Dubilier where she met her husband Peter A. Fiore who always called her "Dolly". They were married in 1955 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and shortly thereafter, Emilie became a full-time homemaker and raised their family on Grafton Hill. Emilie and Peter celebrated 46 years of marriage together until his passing in 2001.
Emilie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Loreto church for over 50 years, attending Mass weekly until fairly recently. She was a faithful Christian who said the Rosary and watched the daily Mass on television. Emilie was raised with a devotion to Saint Anthony which remained throughout her life.
Emilie was a phenomenal cook and baker. She always made the traditional Italian cookies and foods for the Holidays along with her weekly Sunday gravy, meatballs, macaroni, bracciole and many other Italian dishes.
Emilie is survived by her three children with whom she lived with, William A. Fiore, Robert J. Fiore and Diane M. Fiore; a sister, Josephine M. Galli of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Albert J. "Sonny" Galli and a sister, Theresa A. "Terri" Galli. Emilie will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, mom, daughter, sister and friend.
As she encountered illness over her last several months, Emilie faced it all with grace, strength, dignity, courage and her faith in God. Virtually every health caregiver would remark of her beautiful bright smile and warmhearted personality.
Services for Emilie will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. Burial next to her husband will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. To share your thoughts and memories of Emilie, please visit her personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 6, 2019