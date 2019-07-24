|
|
Emilio "Mel" J. Mastrodomenico, 89
Lancaster - Emilio "Mel" J. Mastrodomenico, 89, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Sterling Village, after a period of declining health.
He is survived by three sons: David Mastrodomenico and his wife, Kathy, Paul Mastrodomenico, and Peter Mastrodomenico and his wife, Patty; three daughters: Mary Ann Martin and her husband, Michael, Therese Day and her husband, David, and Kristin Yannetti and her husband, Mark; his sister, Delia Mastrodomenico; six grandchildren: Zach Martin, Paige Smith and her husband, Connor, Matthew, Cameron and Curtis Mastrodomenico and Meghan Mauney and her husband, Zachary. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Barbara R. (Marhefka) Mastrodomenico, who died in 2017, and their infant daughter, Amy, who died in 1969. Two siblings, Pasquale and Josephine Mastrodomenico, also predeceased him.
Mel was born and raised in Clinton, son of Italian immigrants Concezio and Ida (Garofoli) Mastrodomenico. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, and the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Boston, Class of 1952.
For 30 years, Mel owned and operated three pharmacies – Village Pharmacy, Sterling; Rutland Pharmacy, Rutland; and Great Road Pharmacy, Acton. In 1981, he sold the pharmacies, and accepted a position at UMass Medical Center, as Director of Materials Management, where he remained until 1996. He then worked as a post retiree for the Commonwealth of Medicine in the Clinical Pharmacy Services Program as a consultant pharmacist and drug utilization reviewer, one of the first employees in this program until 2014. In addition, from 1991 until 2010, he served as a volunteer with the US Government, using his skills as a Pharmacist on the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT). During this time, Mel was dispatched to the front lines of many catastrophic events, including Ground Zero in New York, following the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, and numerous natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and the earthquake in Haiti.
A member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, Clinton, he also regularly attended Mass at St. Peter's Church, Worcester. He was a former member and Past President of the Clinton Rotary Club, and enjoyed spending time in Naples, FL, from 1981, until the time of his death.
Mel's funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. The Rev. Msgr. Francis Scollen, of St. Peter's Parish, will be the principal celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 24 to July 27, 2019