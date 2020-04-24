|
Emily Austine Furbush, 74
Harwich, MA - Emily Austine (McNally) Furbush died peacefully at the age of 74 on April 18th at Liberty Commons as a result of chronic health problems. Emily was born in Bethesda, Maryland and was the second eldest child of Thomas and Mary McNally. She attended Nashoba Regional High School and graduated from Shepard Gill School of Nursing. She worked in several large Boston hospitals and left to become an airline flight attendant. Emily always said that she and her fellow airline attendants were not known as glamour girls or college sweethearts, but as the girls next door. After a short stay at the airline, Emily returned to Boston and resumed her nursing career. It was then that she met her future husband, Bob, who immediately recognized that Emily had all the qualities that he desired in a life companion.
Emily was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and she was unmatched in her ability to provide an apt nickname for all her acquaintances. She enjoyed hosting meals for family and friends and always listened to them with a kind and caring ear. She was a fount for remembering past events and always said that she cluttered up her mind with insignificant facts. In her senior years, she enjoyed traveling to Florida, the Caribbean and Europe, usually in the company of her husband and some of her many friends.
Emily is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bob, her daughter Sarah Louria and her husband, Ben, her son Mark and his wife Nicole (Federico), and her adored grandchildren, Kayley and Patrick. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen and his wife Kristen (O'Keefe). She is survived by her sisters Maureen Burke, Jane Shields, Adrienne Connolly, Nan O'Malley (John), Rosemary Fitzgerald (Bill), and her brothers Tom McNally (Isolde) and David McNally (Dilar). A celebration of and remembrance of Emily's life will be held when conditions allow.
It is Emily's wish that gifts in her memory support those caregivers providing relief or people suffering from the impact of coronavirus.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020