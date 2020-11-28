Emily M. Misiaszek, 97Dudley - Emily M. (Szkutak) Misiaszek, 97, died Saturday, November 28., 2020 in Overlook Hospice, Charlton. Her husband of 60 years, Theodore F. Misiaszek, died in 2011.She leaves 2 daughters, Patricia A. Fournier and her husband Paul of Webster, and Mary A. Kolodziejczak and her husband David of Dudley; 4 grandchildren, Michael Kolodziejczak and his wife Jenn of Dudley, Jeffrey J. Fournier and his wife Lauren of Millbury, Sarah M. DeRoy and her husband Steve of Douglas, and Kristin M. Schimke and her husband Shane of Leicester; 6 great-granddaughters, Kristyn, Emily, Kalie, Lily, Ashley and Autumn; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 5 brothers, Albert, Edward, Walter, Theodore and Anthony Szkutak, and by her 2 sisters, Mary Hulboj and Josephine Yurick.She was born in Poland on August 10, 1923, the daughter of Jozef and Bernice (Czapiga) Szkutak and lived in Dudley the majority of her life.Mrs. Misiaszek was an inspector in the calendar towel department at Stevens Linen Associates for over 25 years before retiring in 1988.She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Bobola Church and a member of its Holy Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking.Her funeral will be held Thursday, December 3, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Current health guidelines will be in place and everyone is required to wear a mask. Donations in her name may be made to either St. Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street, Dudley, MA 01571 or to Overlook Hospice Care, 88 Masonic Hill Road, Charlton, MA 01507.