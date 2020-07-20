Emily Newton

Emily E. NewtonFebruary 2, 1927 -July 20, 2020OXFORD - Emily E. Newton passed peacefully early morning on July 20th.Emily was born on February 2, 1927, daughter of Frank and Dorothy Plummer, and grew up in Bangor, ME. After high school, Emily married and had seven children. Fond memories include trips to Winter Harbor. Emily was warm, friendly and fun. She waitressed for many years at Nick's Grille after moving to Worcester, MA. Emily loved to go camping and travel anywhere, especially the coast and would just get in the car and go. Grammie Newton was quick to smile, enjoyed a cold beer and will be missed by her family and friends.Emily was predeceased by her brothers Richard, Charles and Robert Plummer, sister Dottie Hamm, sons William, Harold and Kenneth Tracy, husband Richard Newton and former husband Kenneth Blanchard.Emily is survived by her brother William Plummer of Dover, NH, daughter Barbara St. Jean, of Oxford, MA, son John Tracy of Kenosha, WI., daughter Beth Wilson of Boylston, MA, daughter Susie and son-in-law Dennis St.Jean of Chelsea, ME, daughter-in-law Linda Vuona of Rutland, MA, fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.Condolences and memories can be expressed at