Emma Aubin
Emma Ruth "Ruthy" Aubin, 96

SPENCER - Emma Ruth "Ruthy" Aubin, 96, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26,2020. A celebration of Ruthy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 163 Main St. Spencer. Please visit Pillsburyfuneralhome.com for an online tribute.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
163 Main St
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 867-3604
