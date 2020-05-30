Emma Ruth "Ruthy" Aubin, 96
SPENCER - Emma Ruth "Ruthy" Aubin, 96, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26,2020. A celebration of Ruthy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 163 Main St. Spencer. Please visit Pillsburyfuneralhome.com for an online tribute.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.