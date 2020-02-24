|
|
Emma Marie Baker
WHITINSVILLE - Emma Marie Baker, 2 days old, passed away on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital.
Emma is survived by her parents Michael W. and Elizabeth M. (Donohue) Baker of Whitinsville; her maternal grandparents John P. and Kathryn M. (Ollis) Donohue of Uxbridge, formerly of Worcester; her paternal grandparents Richard S. Baker and Patricia A. (Brochu) Baker both of Whitinsville; her 2 aunts Katelyn M. Baker of Whitinsville and Patricia A. Donohue of Wolcott, CT, and the family golden retriever, Sadie Belle. Emma was predeceased by her brother, Brendan M. Baker.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Fri. Feb. 28 at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations in Emma's memory may be made to: UMass Memorial NICU, C/O Development Office, 333 South St. Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To leave a condolence message for her family, please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020