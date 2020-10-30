1/1
Emma Levitre
Emma R. Levitre, 88

Millbury - Emma R. (Laperriere) Levitre, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26th at the Webster Manor, surrounded by her family.

Emma is predeceased by her husband, Giles W. Levitre, Sr. and a son, Giles W. Levitre, Jr.; she leaves three sons, Gary Levitre and his wife, Karen of Sutton, Gregory Levitre and his wife, Donna of Woodstock, CT and Glenn Levitre and his wife, Claire of Whitinsville, MA; a daughter in law, Joyce M. Levitre of Sutton; six grandchildren, Laurie, Ryan, Katherine, Stacy, Samantha and Justin; four great grandchildren, Charlotte, Braydon, Vivian and Grant; a sister, Edith Logan of Webster; many nieces and nephews.

Emma owned and operated Country Gardens Gift Shop in Millbury for many years. She loved spending time with her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. Emma loved to travel with her husband, especially to Maine.

Family and friends will celebrate and remember Emma's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Webster Manor Residence Activity Fund, 745 School Street, Webster, MA 01570. Visit Emma's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
