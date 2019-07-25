|
|
Emmanuel "Che Che" A. Lauziere, 78
Danielson, CT - Emmanuel "Che Che" A. Lauziere, 78, of Red Oak Drive, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Davis Place in Danielson, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy E. (Lippe) Lauziere of Danielson; four children, Michael Lauziere and his wife Renee of ME; Dawn Lauziere of MA, Cheryl Grehoski and her husband Scott of CT, and Kevin Manfield of MA; two sisters, Claire Godbout and Elaine Roszkiewicz, both of MA; four grandchildren, Scott Grehoski Jr. and his wife Shawna, Kevin Grehoski and his wife Melissa, Brianne Manfield, and Tyler Manfield; four great-grandchildren, Dalayna, Joshua, Skylar, and Brooklynn Grehoski; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Roger Lauziere; and a sister, Jeanne Mongeon. He was born in Sutton, son of the late Emmanuel A. and Gertrude E. (Gauthier) Lauziere, and lived in Manchaug, Oxford, and Webster, before moving to Danielson 3 years ago. He attended Sutton Memorial High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Lauziere was a painter for Arthur Cole Painting for many years. Later, he worked at Hank's Package Store in Webster. Previously he worked for various companies painting and applying wallpaper. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4241 in Oxford. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, trips to the casino, and working in his yard. He loved camping at Old Orchard Beach, was an avid card-player, enjoyed clowning around with his family, and loved his furry kid Pookie and his grand-dogs.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. There are no calling hours. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019